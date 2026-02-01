'My husband locked me out for 25 minutes. Am I overreacting?'

25 minutes go by and he finally comes and unlocks the door. I push past him to go to the bathroom because yeah I’m mad, about to pee myself, and freezing at this point. He’s smiling like it’s funny and saying “oh I thought you said it’s not that cold what’s wrong?” We haven’t spoken much today after that.

He has genuinely never done something like this before. He’s caring and not punishing or vindictive so this really isn’t in his nature. I’m appalled and really hurt. I understand I annoyed him by taking the girls out and he thinks I undermined his parenting.

But I am a grown woman, he doesn’t get to punish me by locking me out of my own home.

Or maybe he’s justified I don’t know I feel crazy. Am I overreacting?