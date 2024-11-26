'My husband wants us to move to be closer to his son. AITA for not wanting this?' UPDATED

The second problem is again, with a baby on the way and our expenses set to increase, it's going to be more and more of a financial burden on us for DH to fly to see his son every month. He has to pay for the flights and for a hotel every time he goes out there.

I want to suggest that this isn't necessary but between me not wanting to move and this, I feel like I'm asking him to pick our family over his son. I'm not really, but I guess that I am? I have to think about what we can provide for our child and I don't think it's fair that we put ourselves in an untenable financial situation to facilitate this move.