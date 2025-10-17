'AITA for being angry that my husband didn't make me his life insurance beneficiary?'

"AITA for being angry that my husband of 8 years named his father as his life insurance beneficiary?"

My husband (32m) recently told me (26F) that he opened a 1 million dollar life insurance policy. Now, I have been asking him to do this since we got married. Not for such a high amount but I was happy when he told me he did. I found it odd that he didn't ask me to go with him when he opened it so we could of done it together.

When I asked him why he did it without me, he said he could make an appointment with "his guy" as he put it so I could open one up. I asked him basic questions and when he told me the beneficiary was his 63 year old father who loves in india, I was taken back. I felt a bit hurt that he didn't think to add me or his kids at all.