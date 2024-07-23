'AITA for telling my husband he needs to back off of my son?'

If my son blows raspberries on the babies belly, my husband tells him to stop, saying he's being too rough. He has become an a(*^ole helicopter parent, filled with paranoia and anxiety (but refuses to be seen by a doctor) and it's just.

I'm starting to rage. To a point where I have an appointment to get tested for postpartum rage but I truly don't think I have it. I think my husband is triggering me.

But here's the massive issue... My MIL came here yesterday and full on kissed our daughter right beside her mouth and my husband didn't say s___. Just sat there smiling. So, I stepped in and said exactly what he said to my son. I said "don't you ever kiss that baby again. That's disgusting. You are going to give her a virus."