'AITA for telling my husband he has to come straight home after work to help with the kids?' UPDATED

"AITA for telling my husband that he needs to come straight home after work to help with the kids?"

My 35f husband 38m gets off of work at 8 PM. It takes about 15 minutes to get home. Every single night, he gets home between 830 and 9 o’clock. I’ve noticed that he goes to the grocery store almost every night and a lot of times it’s for things like lotion or dog food that we really don’t need because we will already have dog food at home.

He also says that he likes to decompress in his car listening to music and playing a game on his phone for like 10 or 15 minutes. We have three kids, one of them is an infant and I could really use his help at home. Around this time, I’m trying to get the baby to bed, trying to get the older kids to shower and finish homework.