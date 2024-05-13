'I don’t know what to do about my husband not respecting boundaries with a woman.' UPDATED 2X

If something smells fishy, it's likely your nose isn't lying to you.

"I don’t know what to do about my husband not respecting boundaries with a woman."

So, here we go. My husband doesn’t respect my boundaries when it comes to a coworker of his. He works mainly with women, and only treats the one any differently or better than anyone else at his job. I just need to vent/possibly get advice? I sometimes feel crazy or like I’m wrong for asking him to change certain aspects of his relationship with her. They’re around the same age. Both married.

So they’ve worked together for years, and I only just noticed an issue probably about a year ago at this point. I got pregnant 10 months ago, and my husband didn’t want children.