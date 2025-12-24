"My husband is on a cruise for Christmas with his mom. He didn’t invite me and our kids. AITA?"

So my (33F) husband (33M) lost his younger and only sibling unexpectedly last year a couple months before Christmas. He also lost his dad unexpectedly and traumatically 5 years prior. The holidays have been extremely hard for him the past several years because of that.

We went through a rough patch after his dad passed and then started going through another rough patch after his sister’s passing, in which he takes all his depression and anger out on me and leaves me and our kids for a few weeks.

Well during the separation this time around (in September of this year), he and his mom booked a cruise for the week of Christmas since I guess he assumed I would want the kids with me on Christmas.