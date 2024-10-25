'AITA for not providing my husband the paperwork needed to enroll our child in school?'

The 3rd form that was needed is still not available because our daughter's mom did not acquire it over the last few weeks my husband has been asking her to. So now he is saying she will need to be unenrolled and won't be able to attend the school she has her heart set on because I wouldn't help him and her mother didn't get the forms she was supposed to get.

In my perspective, I have been reminding him for weeks to get this taken care of. (That's pretty helpful) When he asked for the 2 things he needed two days ago, I told him I didn't have anything that would suffice for one of them, and told him the probable location of the birth certificate (which is clearly communicated and pretty helpful).