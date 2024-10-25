'AITA for being upset that my husband has photos of his affair partner on social media?' UPDATED

She did not follow suit and leave her husband. She chose her husband over mine. He’s been hinting and then saying he wants to get back together. I’ve been struggling, honestly it’s hard to even hear that cause i know it’s because she chose her husband. certainly in the beginning that’s what it was. However, He still has a profile picture with her on a “professional” social media account.

It’s not just her and him in the picture. There are other co-workers too but the picture was taken when they were having the affair and she is literally leaning in taking dead center of the photo. (It feels like here I am b!tch. Though, I'm sure in reality she wasn't thinking about me at all and neither was he.)