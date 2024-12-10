'I feel like my husband (26m) puts things off until I (26f) end up handling things myself.' AITA? + 3 YEAR UPDATE

I guess, has anyone been in a similar relationship? How did it go? When was it finally enough for you? Is there anything that can change? I’m really interested in starting couples therapy, but I’m afraid of putting effort into something that might not even work.

emccm

It’s called weaponized incompetence. Look it up. And either he learns to step up or you can dump his ass.

Morpheus_MD

"My husband and I have had a rocky relationship. It’s been 3 years since we’ve been married, and I always hoped it would get a bit easier."

Hoping things get better almost never works. You said you had taken steps to improve things, does that include counseling?