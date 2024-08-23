'AITA for refusing to apologize to my husband after he read my diary?' + 2 MAJOR UPDATES

"AITA for insisting that I have nothing to apologize for after my husband read my diary?"

I'm trying to stay focused here but my edibles have kicked in and I need advice. I have kept a diary since I was 10. It is my form of therapy, & I do not police my thoughts. I have never let anyone read my diary.

My husband & I started dating over a decade ago. One day a couple of months in, he was over at my apartment, & I had hopped in the shower. When I came out, he was sitting on the bed shell-shocked. He said he read my journal, which was mostly about my life as a newly single woman. He told me it really stung to read all that. "But wait. Hold on. How'd you find it?"