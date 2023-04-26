Husband 'embarrasses' stay-at-home wife by rejecting 'man child' lie at dinner; AITA?

Laughing along while your partner slightly exaggerates a story for comedic effect is one thing, but what do you do when you catch your partner attacking your character and skills as a parent?

When a conflicted husband and father decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about an awkward dinner party, people were ready to weigh in.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for embarrassing my wife in front of our friends by not going along with her lie?

When my wife and I got married, we were both working. Once our first child was born, she wanted to quit (completely her decision). I started working more to compensate and she started taking care of the house and the kid.

I am a pretty clean person and I help whenever I could or if she asked. I am an involved parent. The we had another kid and I started working even more.