Husband refuses to help wife with Halloween costumes for 3 kids, 'I just don't feel like it.' AITA? UPDATED.

What do you propose she do with the extra time she would save by not making things special for the kids? What do you do to spend time with your kids and show them you care? Your coworker is right - the way you're behaving must be making your wife so, so sad.

edit: BTW - She's been taking care of the kids most of the month by herself so you can go out of town and further your career. Do you do the same for her? Or is she expected to be the one to take off work every time the kids need something? It really seems like you take her for granted.

spookobsessedscot said: