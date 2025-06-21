Husband claims changing daughter’s diaper makes him 'feel creepy,' so wife stops doing everything else. AIO? UPDATED

Every time I bring it up and ask "so when do you want to start changing her diaper?" He just says "we're doing this again ? 😒" I do not regret having my baby, I have always wanted a baby and was definitely ready but I feel like he was not ready. Am I overreacting? How can I talk with him about this?

Edit to add: i asked him what is so gross about changing diapers and he said "everything. The different parts.." and then kinda trailed off like there was more to that sentence than what was said. He said that she is never away from me so why should he have to do it?