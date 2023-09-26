Husband refuses to go to therapy after wife makes him a 'backup plan,' AITA? UPDATED.

My (34m) wife (35f) we have 3 kids and have been having marital problems for years. It reached a boiling point end of 2021 and we separated but got back together in 2022. Part of the condition of getting back together was that we attend therapy every two weeks for an entire year.
We only ended up doing therapy for about 3-4 months and my wife said she wasn’t getting anything out of it and didn’t see the point in going so often. We both disliked the therapist so I agreed and we had noticed that things were getting better so we were working on it on our own.
The reasons we went to therapy and why we were having problems were:
A) she was not attracted to me at all anymore.
B) she didn’t want me touching her, she felt repelled by my touch and didn’t want hugs/kisses/cuddling or any type of affection
C) she wanted to explore her sexuality with other people, men or women (we’ve been together since our early teens and have only been with each other)
D) she wanted to be Alone, she had this feeling that she would be happier by herself.
Things were getting better until a few days ago. I found an old confession she had written out from 18 years ago when a mutual friend kissed her, that was supposed to have been the entire story but it details how much she liked the attention and she actually pulled him into another room and kissed him, it didn’t go any further than that but I was still reeling.
I asked her about it and she said it was so long as that she didn’t really remember but we’re married and she’s been faithful for the entire time and we have a life together. I said ok and it would take me a little bit to get over it but our marriage wasn’t in jeopardy and I just needed some time to adjust.
Friday night she told me a mutual guy friend who she was taking to who has some issues said they werent going to be talking anymore, he was using my wife as an emotional support crutch and his therapist suggested he stop leaning on her so much. I didn’t like how much they chatted but never voiced this.
I asked her if there was more to this and she confessed that he’s been saying “I love you” for a while and on Monday made a joke about how he liked her ass. All she said was “dude, come on” and he apologized but I was upset that she didn’t shut that down or draw a boundary. He was also asking her to hang out just the two of them and she said “no.”
Yesterday was a special anniversary for us and I wasn’t in a good mood, we went for a walk and she kept asking me what was wrong so I told her, I said I’m upset about the cheating situation, I’m upset that you didn’t set clear boundaries and shut his advances down sooner and I’m upset that I keep planning for activities for anniversaries for years and she couldn’t be bothered to plan anything for today.
As we were walking I noticed she was starting to cry and so we sat down on a bench, I asked her what was wrong and she basically told me she still wants to explore things with other people, she likes the attention she gets from other men, she still wants to be alone, and she’s still repelled by my touch and has been pretending for a a year but doesn’t want any physical affection from me whatsoever.
She says she doesn’t want to lose me or the life we’ve built. We agreed to go back into therapy but after thinking about it last night, I’m not sure if I want to continue. She’s lied about so much and I feel like I’m just her safety net.
I’m waiting for to decide to end the marriage because she wants to sleep with other people or just be alone and I don’t think it fair for me to be a back up plan. WIBTAH if I asked to divorce even though we agreed to go to therapy?
I’d like to clarify a couple things. We both share responsibilities for the house, we both do dishes, laundry, cleaning, taking care of the kids and don’t have any problems communicating household tasks. I’m not some fat negligent husband who sits on his A$$ and lets her watch the kids and cook and clean.
the reason I wanted to stop therapy with this therapist was my wife was chatting with a co-worker and the messaged went inappropriate, I was fixing a backup phone that our kids use at work when I saw the messages pop up, I asked her about them and she gaslit me, she had already deleted them and told me they didn’t exist.
When I told her I saw them on the other phone she apologized and confessed and stopped talking to the co worker. When I told the therapist this, she brushed it off and made it seem like it was my fault and I realized she only had my wife’s interests at heart and not mine.
My wife has always had validation issues, she loses all common sense when someone else compliments her or gives her attention. I’ve tried for 20 years to be enough for her but she finds other peoples comments to be better.
Why am I still here? Despite everything I absolutely love my wife with all of my heart. We have 3 children who I don’t want to lose 50% of my time with, which will happen if we go shared custody.
She is the most beautiful woman I’ve ever laid my eyes on and she still makes me weak 3 kids and 20 years later. I’m going to get a lot of insults of this but this is the hardest decision of my life and I don’t want to live without her. I understand that for my own value and self respect I might have to but it’s incredibly hard.
Confiderem4322 said:
NTA. But I will say, this is why I don’t believe in marrying the first person you date. Yea, sometimes it works out. But then sometimes, someone feels like they missed out.
Sajem said:
NTA if you divorce her - and IMO you definitely should. At the very least she wants and open marriage and I assume you don't. She's no longer attracted to you, doesn't want affection from you and she's been pretending happy marriage for the last year!
She's already left the marriage and she's just staying because the house you live in is a 'safe' place for her and she 'thinks' you'll continue to put up with her BS.
You've already tried therapy and she says it does nothing to change how she feels - believe her - another round of therapy isn't going to change anything, except for lowering your bank balance and wasting money on a futile effort.
Zestyclose-Sky-1921 said:
NTA. I couldn't imagine living with someone who was disgusted by the thought of touching me and actually tells me they want to be alone. You can change your mind. She did, it seems like. But even if she didn't, you don't need a justification. You are allowed to change your mind.
panachi19 said:
NTA. Set that bird free and set yourself free as well.
CaliforniaWeedEagle said:
NTA. Take a leap to a life where someone wants you man. It’s out there.
GreenTravelBadger said:
This isn't fixable. NTA.