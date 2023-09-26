Husband refuses to go to therapy after wife makes him a 'backup plan,' AITA? UPDATED.

My (34m) wife (35f) we have 3 kids and have been having marital problems for years. It reached a boiling point end of 2021 and we separated but got back together in 2022. Part of the condition of getting back together was that we attend therapy every two weeks for an entire year.

We only ended up doing therapy for about 3-4 months and my wife said she wasn’t getting anything out of it and didn’t see the point in going so often. We both disliked the therapist so I agreed and we had noticed that things were getting better so we were working on it on our own.

The reasons we went to therapy and why we were having problems were:

A) she was not attracted to me at all anymore.

B) she didn’t want me touching her, she felt repelled by my touch and didn’t want hugs/kisses/cuddling or any type of affection