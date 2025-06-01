'Husband wanted to regift the anniversary gift I bought to him.' + UPDATE

She was actually helpful, but she also tried to give away some of our stuff to others and I was really pissed, like, what gives you the right to give away my shit? I grew up poor, but my parents never pulled this, when we liked something, we kept it.

You know those fancy chocolate boxes that are passed around? Well, we ended up eating them. Meanwhile, we don't give gifts to my MIL anymore because we know she's going to regift them, we just give her money.

I told my husband that we will go shopping for his birthday and he will choose his own gift, just to make sure it's something he likes and will actually use. Stadium is now displayed with his other football stuff.