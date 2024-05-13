Husband rejects pregnant wife's favorite baby name, 'I have always disliked the name very strongly.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my wife I can't get behind using her favorite girl name for our daughter?"

My wife and I are expecting our second child and we've run into a problem on names. We have a son already; Finley and we chose his name easily. It was my wife's third favorite name and I loved it. So it was easy to agree to. But girls names are a little tougher because my wife always wanted an Emily. She has loved that name for years. While I have always disliked the name very strongly.

I'm not sure entirely why. I know a lot of Emily's and I always found the name overhyped. It doesn't sound as pretty and amazing to me as it does to many others. I'd say I hate it but out of kindness to my wife and because of how popular it is I don't say that.