'AITA for being mad that my husband repeatedly reminds me how he didn't like our wedding as much as his first wedding with his ex?'

Not only was he telling me he didn't like our wedding, he reminded me how no one but my two best friends were there for me at our wedding... Most women talk about their wedding being their happiest day... when mine gets brought up I break down crying thinking I married the wrong person...

Here’s what people had to say to OP:

Tobiells

Tell him perhaps he'll like his 3rd wedding more. Pack your bags and file for divorce.

CAUnionMaid

Seriously, this is good advice. Get out of this. This man does not like you. Do you really want someone talking this way to you and treating you this way for the rest of your life?

