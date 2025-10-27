"AITA for telling my husband I’m done after he ripped up our marriage certificate and threw it in the trash?"

Bit of a long story so I’ll try to keep it as short as possible. Me and my husband have been together 14 years married for 4. Things have always been rocky with lots of fights but we always worked through it because that’s what we thought you did for someone you love.

For years now it’s been the same fight every time we fight. He barely makes an effort I get upset and tell him how I feel. He can’t take accountability and loves to play the victim thus escalating every fight leaving me feeling unheard and uncared about.