'My husband said it was my fault son threw up at school. Am I overreacting?'

I said something to husband along the lines of “you can’t put milk in their water bottles” and he exploded. Said it was all my fault because I hadn’t checked the bottle, I was rushed and forgot them so it was on me, and though it had nothing to do with the conversation mentioned my boss didn’t like me because I didn’t admit mistakes (not at all true, my boss has only given positive feedback).

I mentioned how I would never put milk in a water bottle for the exact reason that happened (can make you sick) and he admitted doing it for our younger son. I reiterated I expected clean bottles in the drying rack and he continued to say it was my fault for not checking it before I packed it for school.