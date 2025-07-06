'AITA for embarrassing my husband for saying I baby trapped him?'

To put it bluntly, me and my husband had a surprise baby while we were young, I was on long term birth control at the time (implant in arm) and had to have it removed after we found out I was pregnant.
Last week we were out for dinner with friends and he was making jokes and slipped in about how he thinks I baby trapped him. No reason for it, nothing to back up this crazy accusation, never mentioned it before but I guess drunk words are sober thoughts? Our friends obviously looked a bit shocked and uncomfortable, especially when they saw my face.
I asked my husband what the heck he was on about and he was saying how it was weird that we’d been sleeping together for 4 years and then I randomly got pregnant. I responded by asking him a flurry of questions like “oh did I baby trapped you for your money?” (He and his family were broke, mine is well off), and “did I baby trap you for your house?”( We lived in one of my parents properties at the time).
“Did I baby trap you for your cars?” (he didn’t have a license at that point), he didn’t respond and then our friends changed the subject. He’s been giving me basically the silent treatment ever since, only 1 word answers and only when I speak to him.
By the way, since having our 1st we have been married for 3 years, bought a house (with my deposit) and had 2 more children. This completely caught me by surprise but he really seems quite upset by this. I know it was cruel to embarrass him but a common phrase in my area is “don’t dish it out if you can’t take it”. AITA?
Absolutely NTA. He tried to humiliate you in front of a group of friends, and you put him in his place. Now HE’S mad at YOU?!?!? That’s rich. Hubby can dish it out but he can’t take it. What a turn off.
If anything, he trapped you.
He literally got a house, a family, and a glow-up… and still wants to play victim. Lmao.
NTA. The fact that this 'joke' came out means he's had the thought before and enough that it slipped. From info you provided, it sounds like his ego sorely misjudged who he thought he was.
Yes, he is probably embarrassed. But so were you. Sounds like he married up and still thinks that he was the prize.
You say: Oh, it's not yours!
And then in the stunned silence you add: Sorry, I thought the game was to say the most hurtful untrue thing we could think of. F&^% that guy and NTA.
He feels trapped? Set him free. It doesn't sound like he brings much usefulness to the relationship.