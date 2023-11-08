Husband secretly breaks vegetarian diet he promised his wife, 'I thought it was a harmless lie.' AITA?

LabAdministrative530 said:

Why didn’t you just tell her you can’t do it anymore, and she should support your choice just like you support hers. As long as you’re not taunting her eating meat in front of her or being rude/disrespectful about her choice, you guys should eat whatever you want.

SolarAU said:

Leahthevagabond said:

NTA for not wanting to do the diet but YTA for lying to your wife. You need to put your foot down, not just for you but for your son. A lot of people who go vegetarian don’t do enough research into how to get the proper nutritional value and that could have severe side effects for your growing child. He needs a full and balanced diet. If she wants to be vegetarian, that’s fine, but she can’t enforce that on the whole family.