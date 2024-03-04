Husband says he would absolutely pick their baby's life over hers; she's stunned. AITA?

I feel guilty too, for acting like I am jealous of our baby by having these thoughts in the first place. But I’m not jealous. I just feel that he should be able to put his spouse first.

Like does he not owe it to me to at least WANT to save me regardless of our decision because I’m his wife? He can’t get another me, can he? I’ll save my husband in a heartbeat if he was the one who was pregnant. Also we were not joking around, this was a normal conversation.

Also I GET IT, that our opinion and say in real life is immaterial because doctors try their best to save both. However it’s the principle of the matter, the kind of thought process my husband has that bothers me.

Why am I so upset about this? AITA?