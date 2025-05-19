'My husband is sending me to medical appointments after finding a tumor in my boob. Before I speak up, AITA?'

Over the years, he's told me I'm overreacting, that he makes triple what I make (it's true he does) so it's expected I do more at home, but right now it feels very heavy and lonely, and I feel like I need a partners support. Every time I bring things up, he makes me feel like I'm wrong, but today I really feel like HE is the AH, but I recognize it's been an emotional roller coaster so AITA?

Calyptra_thalictri

"He said he wasn't worried about my biopsy because he had good life insurance."

He quite literally told you that it would be fine if you died because he could fill your vacancy with a pile of money. He doesn't love you. He doesn't even like you.