"AITA for telling my husband he should’ve come see me in the hospital?"

My husband had just left for work and I was outside and ended up falling and breaking my ankle. It was very obviously broken and the first thing I thought to do was call my husband to come back. He came back within minutes and called an ambulance. When the ambulance took me, he said bye and to let him know any updates and he went to work.

Him going to work at this point i understood as he has his own business and it’s only him and another guy, plus it’s a broken ankle nothing worse. He texted me an hour later saying “call me when you get out i’ll pick you up” as if picking me up from work lol.