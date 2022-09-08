Husband asks if he was wrong for making his wife attend their anniversary party alone.

Reddit user u/_aitaanniversary_ recently left his wife high and dry at their one-year anniversary party. It sounds unforgivable... until you hear his side of the story.
He writes:
My wife 'Tamara' (27f) and I (29m) had our first wedding anniversary very recently. Tamara wanted to have a big party to celebrate, because it's our first and also because we had a relatively scaled-back wedding due to restrictions She booked out a restaurant, ordered a custom cake, etc and seemed to have had fun planning everything.
I was on board with everything until a few weeks ago. My brother and his wife were in a serious accident, he died on the scene and my SIL was taken to hospital, and she died the next day. This hit me and my family very hard, as you can probably imagine - and if all that wasn't enough, we got the news afterward that SIL was expecting.