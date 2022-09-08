Husband asks if he was wrong for making his wife attend their anniversary party alone.

Are you an a**hole if you don't show up at your own anniversary party?

Reddit user u/_aitaanniversary_ recently left his wife high and dry at their one-year anniversary party. It sounds unforgivable... until you hear his side of the story.

This newlywed is pleading his case to the unbiased people of the internet by asking, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for not going to my wedding anniversary party?"

He writes:

My wife 'Tamara' (27f) and I (29m) had our first wedding anniversary very recently. Tamara wanted to have a big party to celebrate, because it's our first and also because we had a relatively scaled-back wedding due to restrictions She booked out a restaurant, ordered a custom cake, etc and seemed to have had fun planning everything.