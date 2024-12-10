'AITA for telling my husband to stop Snapchatting his 18-year-old co-worker?' UPDATED

"AITA for telling my (27F) husband (30M) that he needs to stop Snapchatting his coworker (18F)?"

My husband and I have been married for 2 years, and I am 8 weeks pregnant. He is in a management role at at a local large gas station/convenience store. Last fall, I found out that he was exchanging Snapchats with a young coworker, who was 17 years old at the time.

I told him that I was wildly uncomfortable with their contact and that it was inappropriate. He told me that it wasn’t like that, that it was kind of weird but that he felt bad for her because she doesn’t have a lot of friends. (I’m not sure how true this is because she post some pretty risqué/sexy photos online.)