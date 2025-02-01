'AITA for leaving my husband after he sold my family heirloom jewelry?' UPDATED

I left them in a box I put under my bed, and told my husband about the value they had. I told him to please not touch the necklace and bracelet as I didn't want it to become damaged. What is also worth mentioning is that the necklace and bracelet weren't cheap. They were at least 5k us dollars in gold and the diamonds too.

Anyways, fast forward to 2 days ago. I was cleaning out our room and decided to check up on the box. I noticed that it wasn't there anymore. I was curious where it went and asked my husband if he moved it for some reason. He originally told me no, but then I saw his face light up. I asked him what was going on and he told me he had a surprise.