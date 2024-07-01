My husband started acting like a COMPLETELY different person after the birth of our baby; 'Is something medically wrong with him?!' UPDATED 6X

↵

When this woman is freaked out my her husband's complete change in personality, she asks the internet:

"My Husband Started Acting Extremely Differently After Birth of Our Baby. What should I do?"

My husband has yet to hold our son. He won't call him by his name, he always refers to him as "the baby" and he won't do anything to help take care of him.

On Tuesday my husband moved into the camper to get "quiet time" as he calls it. I've seen him for maybe 10 minutes since Tuesday.

Up until our son was born we had a great marriage. I don't know what to do. This is probably totally unrelated, and me just being goofy. My husband used to box semi-professionally until he was 28. He had to quit because of concussions. Like those football players.