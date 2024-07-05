'AITA for telling my husband I won't take my stepdaughter on holiday again?' UPDATED

"AITA for telling my husband I won't take my stepdaughter on holiday again?"

I have two children from a previous relationship. Danielle (11) and Elliot (7). My husband John loves them as his own, but also has a fifteen year old daughter, Alicia, from a previous relationship.

We've been married four years, but I've only seen her a handful of times, firstly because she spends of her time with her mother, and also because she attends an elite boarding school for girls, so the opportunity to see her is very rare.

Over the summer me and the kids went on holiday to Spain for three weeks. John was supposed to come but he was snowed under with work commitments. However, when he told Alicia, she said she's always wanted to go there and she begged him to convince me to let her come, which I did, but her mum had to pay for her flight/place in the hotel.