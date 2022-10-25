Pregnant woman demands to eat autistic woman's food, but hubby won't have it.

A devoted husband posted on Reddit "Am I the A-hole" forum after he may have ruined a friendly backyard BBQ. You decide whether he was wrong or right:

AITA for not letting my pregnant friend eat my wife’s food?

u/throwaway37483947 writes:

I (33M) have had the same friends since college. We became close our freshman year and have remained friends since then. It consists of me and my four buddies + our wives. It started out as me and my buddies but as we got older our families have expanded and so have the friend group.