Husband begs wife to honor family's tradition of knocking out teeth when she dies.

When this woman is concerned with her husband's family tradition, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not wanting to participate in DH family's death teeth ritual?"

My husband's family has an extremely bizarre set of rituals surrounding death and funerals.

They're from Wales, but I don't think this is a cultural thing and I haven't been able to find a basis for it or even anything remotely similar from a cultural/religious background. I think they might just be a bunch of weirdos.

So here goes. In my husband's family, before a corpse of a recently deceased family member is buried they will have all of the teeth of the deceased knocked out, and will give one tooth to each of their living relatives to keep with them in a fabric pouch which they're meant to keep with them.