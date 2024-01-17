Husband tells tired stay-at-home wife and mother of his son, 'that's the job you chose.' AITA?

I told her you asked to be a stay at home mom, you chose this I told you that it was a 24 hour job if you didn't know the job description that's not my fault. She got mad and said how was she supposed to know the description of a job she had never had before.

I told her he's a baby he's gonna cry if he hears loud noises or gets scared that's common sense I also told her you also never had a job before with your first job yet you still did it.

I told her that if she wanted to go back to work she could and then we could split child care 50/50 she hated that idea and got madder at me. I just ended up sleeping in the room next to the babies. So aitah for saying that?

EDITS: