Husband tells wife 'you aren't my mom so I don't have to celebrate you on Mother's Day.' 'I was disappointed.' AITA?

Hardly anything happened for me today. Two of my kids said “Happy Mother’s Day.” My 11 year old step daughter also said it and gave me a very cute jar of all the things she loves about me. My 16 year old son told me the present he bought me doesn’t come until tomorrow.

My 13 year old daughter told me that she asked my husband by text to help her with several things and he never responded. When she had asked me what I wanted I told her updated pictures for my office knowing it wouldn’t be expensive to just print some of our favorite photos and it would mean a lot to me.