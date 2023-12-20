Husband tells wife that if she wants to be 'old fashioned' then he's 'in charge.' AITA?

"AITA For Telling My Wife If She Wants To Be Old Fashioned Then I’m In Charge?"

So I (32M) was with my wife (32F) and our son (11M) at a Christmas party for his youth group. They were all making Christmas ornaments at their tables when a young lady came in late into the room. All the tables were full so there wasn’t anywhere for her to sit.

Well my wife noticed this and walked up to our son and told him to give up his seat for the girl. He told her he didn’t want to as he wasn’t done making his ornament yet. She told him to be a gentleman( loudly I might add) and that he should always give his seat if a girl is standing.