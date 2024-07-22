"AITA for being mad that my husband thinks I tricked him with our child's birth certificate?"

I want to give some backstory to explain where I am coming from and why this situation is so hurtful for me.

My husband and I come from similar backgrounds, our families were paycheck to paycheck and not many went to college. We both have degrees and make significantly more than the rest of our respective families. When we got married, I was already a home owner of a small house and had a car.

My husband, however, had a lot of debt and his credit was trash. It wasn’t his fault, he had significant student loans and had frequently had to help his family members with money. He also has ADHD and had mishandled some bills. I was understanding of his situation, but I was also anxious to help him get debt free so we can have kids without such burdens over us.