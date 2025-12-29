'My husband thinks my separate blanket is breaking us apart. AITA?'

"AITA for wanting my own blanket?"

My husband (43M) and I (30F) recently celebrated our one year wedding anniversary. In the last year we have been married, there have been several instances in which he has gotten upset because I do things that do not involve him. Play D&D once a month, join certain professional organizations, go on a work trip, etc.

The mood swings associated to them are dramatic and come on quickly, which results in him shutting down, eating less, not sleeping, and other things. Yesterday kind of took the cake for me.

As background, he is a restless sleeper, and moves a lot during the night including tugging on the blanket, which wakes me up or at least pulls me out of deep sleep. Around a month ago, I started using my own blanket to sleep at night to solve the problem and get better rest.