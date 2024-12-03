'AITA for not letting go my husband took a call while I was in the middle of giving birth?'

Every nurse/doctor in the room looked at him and glared. He said “hey what’s up man I’m a little busy right now” and proceeded to talk for a few minutes (which felt a lot longer).

I had another contraction while he was on the phone so a second nurse rushed over from the other side to pick up the leg my husband dropped. After that contraction ended my husband was off the phone and said “oh I’m sorry I’ll take back over” to the nurse.

A few minutes later we had our baby boy. Hours later I told him how hurt I was and he put it off to me being an “emotional girl”. I was emotional because I felt abandoned and like even during labor I was being put last.