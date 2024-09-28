'AITA for treating my husband the same way he treated me when I was in the hospital?' UPDATED

"AITA for treating my husband the same way he treated me when I was in the hospital?"

AITA, my husband recently had a kidney stone and two trips the ER. I have had health problems my self and have spent many times in the ER and have been hospitalized too. When I had to go to the ER because I was really sick, throwing up, severe abdominal pain. My husband said I probably just had a stomach bug. He was upset cause he had to get up early in the morning for work.

So my father in law came to the hospital so I could get a ride home. Before my husband left, the ER doctor came in and said I needed immediate surgery. Turns out I had a bad obstruction. I spent two weeks in the hospital. During that time my husband barely came to see me.