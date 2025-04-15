Wife’s emotional plea husband chooses manipulative business trip with flirty CEO. AITA?

Hi everyone, I’m a 32F and I’ve been married to my husband (let's call him Joe) for 8 years, together for 10. In all that time, we’ve always prioritized each other’s emotional well-being.
If something hurt one of us, we didn’t do it again — no matter what. We valued having a happy spouse more than being “right.” Because of this, my love and trust for him grew immensely. I was certain he’d never do anything that would break my heart. But here I am, heartbroken and disappointed.
Joe owns a company, and we work together. Financially, we’re in a great place. Recently, through Joe’s father, we got the chance to bid for a major government contract — a massive opportunity.
Due to its scale, several companies are teaming up, and one key company involved (without whom the deal won’t happen) is led by a very attractive, flirty woman. She’s the CEO and has openly flirted with Joe in front of me. We both noticed her behavior, and in order to avoid misunderstandings or conflict, we decided to work on the bid together.
Things were okay until one meeting where, during a break, she touched Joe’s arm and said something like, “If I had a husband like you, I’d never leave his side. You’re someone every woman wants, but sometimes even that’s not enough — someone else might steal your mind.”
I snapped and responded, “I’m not following him — he just never leaves my side.” She brushed it off as a joke, but I know it wasn’t. I saw the look in her eyes — and women just know.
Later, I talked to Joe about it. He admitted she was crossing a line and that he was uncomfortable, but didn’t react strongly to avoid jeopardizing the deal. I wasn’t thrilled, but I tried to understand.
Then today, I found out that I was excluded from a 3-day site visit for the bid — a trip requested by that woman. Only five people are going, and Joe is one of them.
When I heard, I told him I was extremely uncomfortable with this, and asked him not to go. I begged, actually. I said the deal wasn’t worth this. We’re financially stable and don’t need this contract. But he went anyway. Even after everything I said, he left without me.
Something broke in me. I trusted him with my whole heart. I truly believed he’d never choose anything over my peace of mind. Now I feel like he did. He left me behind. And it hurts so deeply that part of me doesn’t even care anymore — if he comes back, if he ends up with that woman — I feel numb.
A part of me says, “Come on, 10 amazing years — don’t throw it all away.” Another part wants to take off my wedding ring, send him a photo, and file for divorce. So... AITA for asking him not to go? And how do I even begin to deal with these emotions?
Sounds like she purposely excluded you and he fell for it.
No-Musician-8841 (OP)
Yes she did and he knows it. He still went anyway.
Nta. She disrespects your relationship blatantly AND he allows it "for the deal" and proceeded to ignore your discomfort. Instead of addressing your insecurities and anxiety, he still went. I'd be LIVID at such disrespect towards my partner, ESPECIALLY with them right there.
He's a douche for not addressing your anxieties and reassuring you better. I've got BPD, it's incredibly hard for me to feel secure when in a scenario like that. I feel secure with my partner, knowing that they'd put ole girl in her place politely yet with an established venom. He didn't address your concerns in the way a loving secure partner would and that's a problem.
No-Musician-8841 (OP)
Actually he knows how feel and I know he never does anything to make me feel otherwise but after this I dont know. I feel like he chose money over me.
I see no reason why you can’t share a hotel room with your husband on a business trip. You can be occupied seeing sights or whatever when they’re conducting actual business. When I was married we did this all the time, including with kids sometimes, and it was no big deal.
I think you have to decide whether you want to go, and try to do a bit of spying before you announce your presence, or tell him either he’s home tonight or he’s no longer your husband. If it were me I’d want to see for myself how he was behaving, because not knowing would eat me alive. You’re already not trusting, may as well find out for sure….
Since it’s their business I’d be shocked if anyone put up a stink about doing this but I will say that my company specifically says in our company summit/conference outlines that we aren’t to have guests stay with us during the weeks we get together, including family.
Sweetheart, If he is aware of her flirting with him and that you were purposely excluded from the trip and then choses to go anyway, then you have a husband problem. He has just shown to you where you stand in his priorities. You may say its the money but I’d have to disagree being that the business doesn’t really need this account.
He could have said he was feeling sick and that you were the one going in that trip to demonstrate to you that he cares about you, but no, he decided to go and be around a woman that openly flirted with him and has shown that she is interested in him and above all has disrespected you in front of him. Do not allow yourself to be disrespected.
No-Musician-8841 (OP)
Part of me says go and part of me says what you say.
If he's calling, you may want to answer him to see what he has to say. The conversation may give you an idea of how to proceed going forward.