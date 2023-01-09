Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman stalks husband to be 'supportive' because he wanted privacy at the doctor.

Woman stalks husband to be 'supportive' because he wanted privacy at the doctor.

Shenuque Tissera
Jan 9, 2023 | 5:27 PM
ADVERTISING

Dealing with health complications is stressful for so many reasons. The bill, the life changes, and the prognosis can all take a toll on someone. That's why doctors abide by HIPAA lose to protect your privacy as long as it doesn't threaten your or someone else's life.

On a popular Reddit thread on the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a woman stalks her husband so she can join him at a doctor's appointment he wanted to go to alone.

She writes:

My husband has been dealing with some health issues over the past few weeks and frequently visits the dr. I asked if I could go with him, but he refused to say it wouldn't be necessary and when I asked why he wouldn't want me with him, he said he felt more comfortable having privacy with his doctor.

I jokingly asked if his doctor was a woman, and he glanced at me. I anticipated his next doctor's appointment and decided to meet him there. He went, and 10 minutes later, I entered the office (I identified myself as his wife), and he was shocked when he saw me.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content