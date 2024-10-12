'AITA for wanting to see my wife give birth to our daughter instead of being grossed out?' UPDATED

"AITA for wanting to see my wife give birth to our daughter instead of being grossed out?"

Me (24m) and my wife (27f) have been married since mid 2023. She's pregnant with our 1st child. Her due date is tomorrow. Throughout her pregnancy until the weekend before last, she has been vague about her not wanting to be in the delivery room. She wants her sister (31f) in there.

With the last few months, I have watched videos of women giving birth. It doesn't weird me out. It seems nice to see the beginning of life. So with that, the weekend before last, I asked my wife if she's sure that she doesn't want me in the delivery room.