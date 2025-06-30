Wife expects support during mom’s decline but husband can’t handle the childcare load. AITA?

I am 36F, my husband is 40. My momma (82) has breast cancer. This is her 3rd time having it and she's too tired to do chemo again. She is refusing it. She is tired of fighting and wants to go out with dignity at home.
My momma is hands down the best person and momma I could have ever had. I don't think she has ever once raised her voice. She was/ is the most caring person I've ever met. She was/ is just as good of a grandmother as well.
There are 14 of us and I am the youngest. She raised 14 babies and 27 grand babies, 6 great grands and probably just as many friends of babies and grand babies. Never once raising her voice or hands to one of them. She was/ is incredible.
She and my dad have been together for 64 years and I know as soon as momma goes daddy will be right behind her. He looks like he has aged 10 years in just a few weeks. He's still doing everything he can for momma but neither of them are doing well.
All of my siblings and I have been taking turns staying with them around the clock. On the days I'm there I am pretty much just making sure my kids are good for the night, fixing them dinner and then going over there.
My husband is supposed to get them to bed and then off to school in the morning. It isn't difficult, my kids know what to do all he has to do is get them to bed and fix them a breakfast in the morning and wait with them for the bus. This has been a problem and my husband is angry about it. He feels like I am spending too much time away from home and putting too much on his plate.
I'm already devastated about losing my momma. I don't have the best amount of patience right now. The last time my husband and I got into an argument I'd just gotten home with the kids after taking them to spend an hour with my parents.
I had them dinner fixed all it needed was to be warmed up. My husband got angry that I was dropping the kids off and leaving and I basically went off on him and told him my momma is dying and he is just going to have to deal with it right now.
Since then we haven't spoken he's basically giving me the silent treatment. I'm upset about everything going on and very angry with my husband right now. However I don't know if I was an AH for going off on him. I don't think he fully deserved it and we haven't spent time apart since we got married 12 years ago so maybe I was being an AH.
I know it isn't easy for him right now either but I really expected him to step up and help considering the circumstances. I mean they are his kids after all. He should be able to handle it.
Let’s put this in black and white shall we. Your beloved mother is literally dying and he doesn’t give a darn about how this is affecting you. All he cares about is the fact that you are inconveniencing him by forcing him to have to actually parent his own kids for once. Let that sink in.
Or how this is affecting their kids who are losing a grandmother.
Your husband is really messing this up. If you show him this post and comments, have him read this cautionary tale. My friend Pam (then 35F) had been married to her husband Bill (then 43M) for ten years.
They had a 5 year old when her mom started getting sick. Pam was very close to her mom who had raised her as a single parent. They traveled to several medical facilities in the US over the course of a year in search of a cure.
During this time Bill sulked and acted like it was a disservice for him to parent their child and tend to the home. He gave Pam grief for being away from home so much with her mother. He was an unsupportive jerk and straight up albatross.
Unfortunately, her mom died somewhat unexpectedly (during a lull in her disease process). This devastated Pam and her sibling. Bill, on the other hand, perked right up thinking things would go back to normal. He was right Pikachu-faced when she promptly divorced him.
She never got over his lack of support during the worst time of her life. The resentment festered each time he burdened her with complaints about parenting and with his attempts to make everything about himself. Bill is now divorced and watching Pam and his son thrive from afar. NTA.
NTA but your husband sure is. I’m guessing he wasn’t doing any of this before? No meal planning or cooking, no pickup and drop off of the kids. Welcome to being a parent, absentee dad. He can gut it up and act like a parent, go to marriage counseling with you or leave. You deserve better. I don’t care if usually you’re a SAHM, this is a critical situation and he’s an ass.
Your husband is a selfish ass. Keep taking care of your mama. He can step up and if he refuses to, you need to reevaluate things. NTAA. Update Me!
Your husband should be your biggest source of comfort rather than making himself a further source of stress. NTA.
You're absolutely right that they are his kids too and he should be able to handle it. Why is he struggling with this? Has he elaborated on that other than feeling inconvenienced or something? You've even made this easy for him by preparing dinner beforehand.
It sounds like your kids are independent enough that he doesn't need to do much in the morning either. This is temporary and won't last forever. These are the last few moments you'll ever have with your mother and your husband is being incredibly selfish.
Please ask yourself a very important question OP, does your husband love you or the things you do for him? Something may happen to you later in your life where you need him to step up and take care of you or the kids. Will he actually do it?