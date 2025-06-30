Wife expects support during mom’s decline but husband can’t handle the childcare load. AITA?

"AITA for telling my husband he will have to handle it on his own right now?"

I am 36F, my husband is 40. My momma (82) has breast cancer. This is her 3rd time having it and she's too tired to do chemo again. She is refusing it. She is tired of fighting and wants to go out with dignity at home.

My momma is hands down the best person and momma I could have ever had. I don't think she has ever once raised her voice. She was/ is the most caring person I've ever met. She was/ is just as good of a grandmother as well.

There are 14 of us and I am the youngest. She raised 14 babies and 27 grand babies, 6 great grands and probably just as many friends of babies and grand babies. Never once raising her voice or hands to one of them. She was/ is incredible.