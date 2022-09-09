Husband asks if he's wrong for planning to go to a concert after wife gives birth.

Reddit user u/concertAITA bought concert tickets for a few weeks after his wife is due to give birth. His wife thinks he should be prioritizing her and their newborn.
He writes:
Keep getting into an argument with my wife that keeps getting worse. We are due to have our first child (our first together, she has 3 older children that live with us) later this month.
I bought tickets for a concert that is approximately 3 weeks after her delivery date (if we make it that far) and she keeps accusing me of not caring about our baby for wanting to go to it. She's saying she can't believe that I care more about a concert than our daughter, and how could I want to leave her?
I'm already using 6 weeks of paid time off that I've accumulated at my job, so I can be around full-time when the baby is born. One night away for a few hours should not be that big of a deal.