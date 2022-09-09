Husband asks if he's wrong for planning to go to a concert after wife gives birth.

Some people think having kids won't change them, or their social life, but babies have a way of changing things.

Reddit user u/concertAITA bought concert tickets for a few weeks after his wife is due to give birth. His wife thinks he should be prioritizing her and their newborn.

Now, this husband is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for wanting to go to a concert a few weeks after our baby is due?"

He writes:

Keep getting into an argument with my wife that keeps getting worse. We are due to have our first child (our first together, she has 3 older children that live with us) later this month.

I bought tickets for a concert that is approximately 3 weeks after her delivery date (if we make it that far) and she keeps accusing me of not caring about our baby for wanting to go to it. She's saying she can't believe that I care more about a concert than our daughter, and how could I want to leave her?

"I told her that one night out shouldn't be that big of a deal."