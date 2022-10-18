Husband yells at stay at home wife asking for help, reddit sides with him.

When an exhausted father posted on Reddit, the reactions were surprising based on his initial headline, which read:

u/sayejav writes:

My (M) wife (F), Sonia, is a SAHM of our 2 children (7M and 5F). I really try to help with the kids when I get home, I know being SAHM is pretty tiring even though she has part time off from school, but help with homework, make food and taking care of kids can be exhausting. When I get home, I make dinner, wash the dishes and stay with our children for a while so she can have her moment too.