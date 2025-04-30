'My husband’s childhood best friend asked me for a favor, then humiliated me in front of her family.' AITA? + UPDATE

During the shoot, came more of the snarky comments. Jokes about “the one that got away” and “some bonds never fade.” Her mom, at one point, literally said, “We always thought C would end up with him.

But life has its detours, I guess” ,“C always imagined walking down the aisle with him.” And then: “It’s sweet of her to fill in, though.” Oh come on! I wish I was exaggerating. And C? Just kept snapping pictures. Smiling. Saying nothing. No “Hey, cut it out,” no awkward laugh, no redirect. Nothing.

My husband? Clearly uncomfortable. I watched him fidget through the whole thing, clear his throat a few times... He tried to change the subject or came near by me during the shooting. He didn’t say much either. Just went kind of quiet.