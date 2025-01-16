'AITA if I tell my husband’s best friend that his fiancée isn’t welcome in our home?' UPDATED

After Christopher and I had been together a year, I was moving and Chris decided he wanted to come with me, otherwise we would be more than 20 hours away from each other. As sort of a “last time together” thing, the four of us decided to do a cross country road trip together to visit my boyfriend’s friend Oliver (BF2) and his girlfriend Ava (GF2).

Unfortunately, neither Oliver and Ava really liked me, and the trip started to go sour. What hurt was that during the trip, when Oliver and Ava were being rude (they would ignore me if I would say anything, refuse to acknowledge me if I said or did anything or would tell me that I was wrong every time I spoke.), Meg would pile on.