'WIBTA if I didn't attend my husband's Christmas party because he was forced to invite his coworker, my ex friend?'

The issue here, you'll find, is that there is no correct answer. The answer is somewhere in the balance of how strong your feelings and need to not attend are compared to your husband's needs to have you support him at such a thing.

It would be nice if there was a compromise available, where maybe you go for an hour and then leave, or have an option to be behind the scenes mostly, and only go into the main room for a moment or two (organizing entertainment or catering or something). Whatever answer you come to, you need to talk it out more deeply than you have.

YTA for this: "I don't feel his employees would question my absence or judge him for it."