'My husband's ex asked my MIL to help get him back, TEN YEARS into our marriage.' UPDATED

Long time lurker, thought I’d add to the fun with a story that even if I tried, I couldn’t write it better. To be clear, I absolutely LOVE my Mother In Love. We have always gotten along, we both were raised by abusive narcissists and she had been the greatest grammy to my daughters, one from a past relationship but she treats her like her very own.
My husband and I have been married for ten years, together for eleven. When we met, we were both single, no one waiting in the wings, and we’ve always respected how innocent our love was.
I was a single mom for ten years before we met and told him I was just looking for a companion, not a dad for my daughter but those two also fell in love and my now 20 year old calls him Dad. Six months into our relationship we got pregnant and although we weren’t planning on it, the three of us were excited to welcome a new baby into our lives.
Unfortunately we miscarried, it was hard on my daughter, husband and Mother In Love but we chose to move on and try again if we ever chose to. A week after we had the surgery for the DNC, an ex girlfriend of his took to Facebook to say that the name we chose for our unborn baby was the same name she and my husband chose for theirs.
This left me speechless as I wasn’t even aware this girl existed and the name we chose was one I chose in middle school after hearing a cool surfer name. My husband said, “My mom has a best friend (let’s call her Mary) and Mary has a daughter (we’ll call her Lisa).
My mom thought it would be good for us to date and I didn’t want to but one day she showed up to the house and I took her out a couple of times but she was dramatic, caused drama in front of our house and we had to call the cops on her. I swear it wasn’t serious and she only knows about the name because my mom told Mary. Lisa and I were NOT serious and NEVER talked about kids.” I was hurt, but I let it go.
NINE YEARS LATER!!!! We are married, we have our rainbow baby and named her the name we originally chose based off my middle school pick lol. My Mother In Love and I are amazing, no issues aside from how much she spoils our girls. My husband pulls me into our bedroom one day and says, “I have to talk to you, I hope you don’t get too upset, I am livid enough for the both of us.”
We’ve never had major issues in our marriage so this had to be serious for him to say it away from the girls. He starts telling me that Lisa invited his mom to lunch, keep in mind this is NINE YEARS LATER, and begins to tell my MIL that my husband was "the one that got away” and she knows he and her are supposed to be together. How is she not embarrassed!?
To be fair, my husband is super hot, he used to be a dancer in the Boy Band era, he got into amazing shape during our marriage and has abs, a bubble butt, arms that make you sweat just looking at them, so I assume she noticed his new body online and thought it was time to make her move again.
She mentioned to my MIL that she "would be the best step mother" to my youngest daughter and loves that he still chose the name SHE CHOSE (LOL, the delusion). She was asking my MIL’s permission to reach out and try to “make things work” with him.
My husband said my MIL did everything to not laugh in her face and simply told her, “Oh Lisa, you need to move on, you two had only a short time together and it was forced on to him to date you. He is very happy with my Daughter In Love and TWO daughters. You need to stay away from him.” Did I mention how much I adore my Mother In Love?
By the end of hearing this I was silent and then died of laughter. I write romance novels and could not believe what a gem of a story line fell into my lap with this one.
Cut to months after this delusional lunch date, we see Lisa and Mary at the country club my MIL goes to. Lisa got to see not only my husband’s hot body but mine, I’m not trying to toot my own horn but (beep beep) I was a pro model on the cover of Teen Magazines and several tv networks for 20 years so I’m sure she enjoyed the view.
Our girls were playing and enjoying life with us while she sat on her pool chair and watched. I am a stoic introvert so I didn’t need to get in her face and tell her to back off. I eventually found out that my MIL told Mary we would be there that day, it was so Lisa could see how happy we were together and how much she didn’t have a chance.
This happened last year and I still randomly laugh about it. I always watch/read the MIL stories and wanted to give some hope to all that not all Mother In Laws are awful. Wishing you all a MIL as amazing as mine xoxo
CrazyGirlBrain said:
Awesome 😎 I love this for you
OP responded:
It felt like a silent win lol I'm used to being bullied by mean girls like her and it felt nice to be on the good side of things.
After_Tomatillo_7182 said:
You guys sound like an awesome family and you obviously appreciate that.
OP responded:
Thanks babe! I prayed hard for them. I ran away a lot growing up, stayed in group homes or at friends' houses to stay away from my "mom" so I'm very grateful for the peace we've created as a small family.
0fluffythe0ferocious said:
So after close to a decade of not contacting this guy, this ex-girlfriend Lisa honestly thought she could pick him up like a dash door order? What made her think she even had a shot? And what was Mary doing with all of this? Her adult daughter is cyber stalking and real life stalking two people who have nothing to do with her.
OP responded:
I hadn't thought about her in all that time. My Husband and I talk about exes often as to laugh or reflect on stories or experiences and she never came up! I was floored when I found out because I never heard of an "ex" of any kind trying to break up a marriage nearly a decade later in all of the stories I listen to on YT or read on here.
When I called my BFFs on the East Coast to tell them they thought I made it up until they came to town and met my MIL, they said of all the crazy things we've shared as friends they could not believe a woman could be THAT delusional. Mary is a mess!
I found out Lisa moved out to the East Coast for a BF and he dumped her for reasons I do not know but she is now living back with her mom, Mary. Mary is a mess of a woman whom my MIL loves to gossip to me about. She tries to marry older rich men and get into their wills, she married one who passed away and his kids kicked her out of the house.
Mary has a new boyfriend now but his kids don't like her either so my Husband and I will just enjoy hockey season and check back in by Christmas to see if she got invited to their family Christmas this time around.
As for Lisa, she really is a blip in my Husband's mind and his Mom and him are honest, loving people who have yet to lie to me so I don't pry. Petty me does enjoy the stories from time to time as this is a small town and sometimes the locals like to share some tea.
And I know, it all comes off as a lie but I grew up in the 90s we were all models or dancers lol. And I do live in Vegas where we have no shortage of crazy women so say what you will but I have to include this one in my next book since it wrote itself.