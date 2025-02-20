'AITA for how I reacted to my husband’s ex wife’s GF buzzing my stepson's hair?' UPDATED

"AITA for how I reacted to my husband’s ex wife’s girlfriend buzzing my stepson's hair?"

To explain the relationships here, I, 30f, married my husband, Alex 31m about a year ago, but we’ve been together for four years. He was previously married and after they had agreed to divorce, she told him she was pregnant. We’ll call his ex Kate, 30f. Kate had been cheating on Alex with Jess, 32f, for about a year. I had known Alex for years through mutual friends and I met his son when he was 6 months old.

So present day, kate and jess are together still, but very hot and cold. I went to pick up my stepson from school, Jess had dropped him off, and he seemed quiet and sad, I asked him what was wrong and he said he was sad because he had no hair. He has beautiful curly hair he told us he wanted to grow out into a mullet.